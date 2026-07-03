Govt asks app stores to remove BAT-BMS over e-rickshaw battery security

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Google Play Store and Apple App Store to remove the Chinese BAT-BMS mobile application after concerns emerged over its potential misuse to remotely disrupt the operation of e-rickshaws, sources said on Friday.

The decision comes after a series of videos circulated on social media allegedly showed individuals using the BAT-BMS app to connect to nearby e-rickshaws via Bluetooth and remotely switch off their battery systems while the vehicles were in motion.

The incidents have raised concerns over passenger safety as well as the security of battery management systems (BMS) used in low-cost electric vehicles.

The ministry took cognisance of the matter after the videos went viral and has initiated action to restrict public access to the application, according to them.

Moreover, the government is examining the broader cybersecurity implications of such vulnerabilities and is assessing further safeguards for connected battery systems used in electric vehicles.

The BAT-BMS app -- developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology -- designed as a companion application for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries.

It enables battery owners to monitor parameters such as voltage, current, temperature, charging cycles and battery health, besides allowing them to control battery discharge functions.

Many e-rickshaws and electric two-wheelers sold in India use battery management systems that are shipped without password protection or continue to operate with factory-default credentials.

This makes it possible for anyone within Bluetooth range, typically around 10 to 15 metres to pair with the battery without the owner's knowledge and in some cases disconnect power remotely.

In addition, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh reportedly has said that while no formal written complaint had been received by the department, the issue had been brought to his notice by members of the public.

He said the Transport Department has been directed to verify the authenticity of the BAT-BMS application and examine the claims surrounding its use, according to NDTV.

--IANS

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