November 14, 2025 12:31 PM हिंदी

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda's better half Sunita Ahuja had shared his health update, confirming that the 'Partner' actor is absolutely 'fit'.

Sunita responded to a query regarding Govinda's well-being during her latest YouTube vlog.

Sunita was heard saying, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out really hard to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She revealed that she learned about Govinda's visit to the hospital from his media interaction.

"I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. However, he's doing well now. No need to worry," she added.

Recently, Govinda was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his Mumbai home.

Confirming the update, his friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, told IANS that Govinda received the necessary medication after a consultation with a doctor over the phone; however, he was later taken to the hospital around 1:00 am for emergency care.

Govinda later interacted with the media after getting discharged from the hospital.

He looked well in a turtle neck t-shirt, paired with a blazer, and tousers. Govinda had even put on his sunglasses while speaking to the media.

He admitted that he lost consciousness as he trained too hard, stretching himself beyond his capacity.

“Please do Yoga and Pranayam. Yoga and Pranayam are very good. The kind of problems I have faced, it is very good that I am doing Yoga and Pranayam," Govinda shared.

Talking about "Duniyadaari", the project will mark Govinda's return to the screens after a long gap. While a lot is not known about the project at the moment, the drama has already created excitement among movie buffs.

Govinda was last seen on the screen back in 2019 with the film "Rangeela Raja", where he shared screen space with Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director (Photo Credit: Paarvathaa Entertainment/X)

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for govt employees: Govt dismisses fake post

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for retired employees: Govt dismisses fake post