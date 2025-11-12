November 12, 2025 9:45 AM हिंदी

Govinda remains under close medical supervision after collapsing at home

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Wednesday after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours.

The 61-year-old star is currently under close medical supervision, with doctors keeping a watchful eye on his condition. Govinda's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed the news to IANS. He stated that the actor initially received medication following a telephonic consultation with a doctor but was later rushed to the hospital around 1 a.m. for emergency treatment.

Lalit also informed us that the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital after he became unconscious at his residence. Govinda is currently under observation.

Govinda is hospitalized just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. In a video shared online, the 'Raja Babu' actor was seen leaving the hospital with a somber expression.

This marks the second time Govinda has been admitted to a hospital within a year. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The ‘Hero No 1’ actor suffered a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to safely remove the bullet. Reportedly, Govinda was getting ready to travel to Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally went off. The actor was discharged from the hospital three days later. Upon leaving, Govinda greeted fans and members of the media with folded hands.

Speaking to the media, the actor had said, “I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted.”

