Govinda on his comeback film: ‘I was written off many times’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Govinda, who is making a comeback with his upcoming film ‘Roopa’ has said that he was written off by the film industry.

The actor attended the press conference for the film in the city on Monday, and shared that maybe it was his destiny that he was written off by the industry so that he can come back stronger.

He said, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off many times. People said that now he will not appear in films. I start again. And I pray to God that what I have thought and what people cannot think, this film works its magic. This film is especially for youngsters. When they will see this in the theater. Such a dream will come true. And this is possible. I will not discuss any spirituality in this”.

The actor also shared that he is a firm believer of numerology, and got into it from a very tender age.

He said, “Number 14 is my good luck number. I believe in numerology. My name is also as per numerology. I believed in it at a very young age. I was 14 years old. I was blessed by God. I signed 14 films in a week. Then I saw super-stardom for 14 years. Then I became a member of parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. I struggled for 14 years. And then I came back to films. This is the first time that I could not wait for more than 5 years. I said, ‘I will start again’. And now I hope that the journey has started from here”.

“When I used to say in the village that I will become a hero, people used to laugh at me. They said, ‘Neither you smoke cigarettes, consume alcohol, non-vegetarian food, garlic, nor onion. How can you become a hero?’. People used to say that if you run in fear, you will become a saint. But this did not happen. I did what my mother had thought. And now I feel that this film is very important for children. That such films should be made. And children should move forward”, he added.

--IANS

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