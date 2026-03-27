Google expands Search Live globally, now available in additional Indian languages

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Google has rolled out Search Live globally, enabling interactive, real‑time conversations with Search in AI Mode across more than 200 countries and territories, using both voice and camera, a new blog post said.

The US tech giant said the expansion is powered by a new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which the company claims delivers more natural, intuitive and multilingual conversations, allowing people to speak with Search in their preferred language.

The report further said Search Live, first launched in India in English and Hindi, is now available in additional Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Google described Search Live as a tool for moments when typing requires effort, and the feature is accessible via the Google app on Android and iOS by tapping the Live icon under the Search bar.

Users can ask their questions out loud to get a helpful audio response, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions or dive deeper with helpful web links, the company said.

“If you want to ask about something in front of you, like how to install a new shelving unit, you can enable your camera to add visual context,” the post said, adding that the feature "can see what your camera sees and offer helpful suggestions, plus links to more information on the web".

With Google Lens, users can tap a 'Live option' at the bottom of the screen to have a real-time, back-and-forth conversation about real‑world objects.

The government recently launched a national AI Skilling Initiative in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to train 15,000 participants from the creative and media sectors.

The program envisions strengthening AI capabilities in areas such as animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC) and media technology, according to an official statement.

--IANS

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