Golf: Tom Kim wins Scottish Open to clinch Rolex Series title

North Berwick, July 13 (IANS) Tom Kim produced a bogey-free final round to win at the Scottish Open and became a Rolex Series winner for the first time. He closed with a 6-under 64 for a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open, his first PGA Tour title since the fall of 2023.

Kim, who reached as high as No. 11 in the world at age 21 when he won in Las Vegas nearly three years ago, delivered the clinching blow with a shot from 203 yards to 6 feet on the par-4 16th, giving him a two-shot lead.

"Obviously I've had a tough couple of years," Kim said. "I got to taste a lot of that humble pie and I got to really learn about myself and I'm still trying to grow, still trying to learn. Still got a long way to go. But this one I wanted to dedicate to the people that were in my corner the whole time and struggled with me and who celebrated with me."

Australia's Min Woo Lee - the champion here in 2021 - finished two shots behind after a 67, two clear of home hero Robert MacIntyre, England's Matt Fitzpatrick, Japan's Keita Nakajima and American Johnny Keefer.

The victory guarantees Kim an invite to the Masters Tournament in 2027, while Keefer, countryman Michael Thorbjornsen and Frenchman Victor Perez earn places at next week's Open Championship as the top three players not already exempt.

Since bursting onto the scene here in 2022, Kim has never finished outside the top 20 at Renaissance, and he was in tears after signing his card to confirm his return to the winner’s circle after his recent drop in form.

Kim, the first South Korean player to win the Scottish Open, was projected to move just outside the top 30 in the world and to No. 32 in the FedEx Cup with the season winding down.

Fitzpatrick carded a 69, a score matched by 2024 champion MacIntyre, who came home in 32 after falling out of contention on the front nine.

Keefer will make his Open debut thanks to a closing 67, with Nakajima carding the same score, as the pair finished one ahead of Thorbjornsen and 2023 winner Rory McIlroy, who signed for rounds of 69 and 64 respectively.

Perez and South Korean Si Woo Kim both finished with rounds of 66 to sit at 11 under and complete the top ten.

--IANS

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