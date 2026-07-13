Nikki Haley rules out bid for US senate seat

Washington, July 13 (IANS) Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will not run in the special election to replace Senator Lindsey Graham, her spokesperson said on Sunday, ending early speculation about the prominent Indian American Republican’s political plans.

“While she has been blessed to serve her state and country as Governor, UN Ambassador, and as a candidate for President, she has no plans to run for office at this time,” the spokesperson said, according to NBC News reporter Alec Hernandez.

Haley’s name had emerged among several Republicans who could contest the seat after Graham’s sudden death on Saturday. Inside Elections had listed her as a potential candidate alongside Congresswomen Nancy Mace, Congressman Ralph Norman, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and businessman Mark Lynch.

Haley had earlier paid tribute to Graham without addressing the succession contest.

“Lindsey loved South Carolina deeply. There was never a day he stopped fighting for the people of our state,” she said.

“Through his military service and years in public office, he gave his all to protect America and our freedom-loving allies. He was truly one of a kind.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, can appoint an interim senator to serve until Graham’s term expires in January. His office has not said whom he is considering or when an appointment will be announced.

At this time, our focus is on honoring Senator Graham’s life and service,” a McMaster spokesperson told CNN. “Questions regarding the process for filling the vacancy will be addressed by the Governor’s Office when there are updates to share.”

President Donald Trump told NBC News that he already had a preferred candidate. He declined to reveal the person’s identity, saying it was too soon after Graham’s death.

“I have somebody that I think would be great, but I don’t want to say it now because it’s too soon with Lindsey,” Trump said.

“I don’t want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.”

Under South Carolina law, the filing period for candidates will open on July 21 and close on July 28. A special Republican primary is scheduled for August 11, followed by an August 25 runoff if no candidate receives a majority.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November election. Inside Elections has rated the contest as “Likely Republican”.

Mace told CNN that “there will be time to decide” whether she would seek the seat. Norman said he had not made a decision. Evette, meanwhile, has been receiving calls urging her to enter the contest, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Haley served as South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017. She was the first woman and the first Indian American to lead the state before Trump appointed her US ambassador to the United Nations.

She later challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and was his last major rival to withdraw. Haley has remained active in Republican politics and foreign policy debates but has not announced plans to seek another elected office.

--IANS

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