Anushka Ranjan recreates Anushka Sharma's wedding reception look at sister Akansha Ranjan's big day

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan seemed to have sought inspiration from Bollywood star Anushka Sharma at the wedding celebrations of her sister, Akansha Ranjan.

The actress was seen recreating the exact same look that Anushka Sharma had spotted at her wedding reception in 2018.

Anushka Ranjan was seen opting for a striking red Banarasi silk saree adorned with intricate gold zari motifs, which seemed to be a exact reminiscent of the Sabyasachi saree worn by Anushka Sharma at her Delhi wedding reception with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2018.

Anushka seemed to be inspired not just with the 6 yard of clothing, but also sported the exact same hairdo too.

Her sleek centre-parted bun with a flower gajra adorned, further drew more comparisons to Sharma's much-admired bridal reception look.

A video captured by IANS, showed the actress who is all set to embrace motherhood soon, arriving at the wedding venue in the saree and greeting all guests warmly.

For the uninitiated, Akansha Ranjan tied the knot on July 11 with director Sharan Sharma.

Talking about Anushka, she is the elder daughter of popular TV producer duo Shashi Ranjan and actress Anu Ranjan. She is married to actor Aditya Seal, with whom she tied the knot in November 2021.

The couple had taken to their social media account in May this year to announce their pregnancy.

Sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot, Anushka and Aditya wrote, “I've waited a hundred years, But I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do. ”

–IANS

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