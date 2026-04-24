Golf: Major champion Justin Rose to make Delhi debut at India Championship

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Major champion Justin Rose is set to make his professional debut in India with confirmation that the world number five will tee it up at the India Championship, slated to take place from October 15-18 at Delhi Golf Club.

Rose will join some of the best players in the world, including , including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy, who are set to gather once again in for the highly-anticipated USD 4,000,000 event

"I’ve played all over the world over the course of my career, and I’m excited to get the chance to add India to the list this season," the Englishman said.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

“I’ve heard so much about the country and how passionate the golf fans are, so I’m very much looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time and experiencing what Delhi has to offer," he added.

Rose joins fellow Englishman Fleetwood, who emerged victorious at the end of the thrilling inaugural event last season to claim his eighth DP World Tour title, as part of an incredible season for the Englishman, who also won the FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, and made his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup as part of the historic victory over the USA.

McIlroy will also return to India in October after recently winning his sixth Major title and second Green Jacket at Augusta National.

Rose has established himself at the top of the global game since claiming his first DP World Tour win in 2002, going on to win the U.S. Open in 2013 and the Olympic Gold Medal three years later. Earlier this season the former World Number One secured his 13th victory on the PGA TOUR.

The Englishman made his seventh Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black last September, lifting the trophy for the fifth time as he helped Europe earn a first away win over the United States since 2012.

--IANS

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