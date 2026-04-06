April 06, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Golf: Aditi finishes T-27 as Lauren Coughlin wins

Aditi finishes T-27 as Lauren Coughlin wins in her final round at the Aramco Championship to finish the week T-27 in Las Vegas. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Las Vegas, April 6 (IANS) Aditi Ashok carded 3-over 75 in her final round at the Aramco Championship to finish the week T-27 with a total of 8-over par (74-71-76-75). Aditi made three bogeys in her final round. The bogeys were made on the fourth, sixth, and 17th holes. The lack of birdies resulted in her finishing with a round of 3-over par.

The other Indians in the field who made the cut were Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth. Pranavi carded 4-over 76 to finish the week at T-66 with a total score of 17-over par (76-75-78-76). Avani carded 5-over 77 to finish the week in 73rd position with a total of 21-over par (75-76-81-77).

Lauren Coughlin secured her third LPGA title this week by winning the Aramco Championship. The 33-year-old had not won a title since winning her second title at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open back in 2024. Coughlin carded a final round of even par 72 to beat Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda to the title by five strokes. Coughlin finished the week with a score of 7-under par (67-69-73-72). Korda (68-74-69-75) and Maguire (70-71-74-71) finished the week with scores of 2-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions on the leaderboard to finish the week at T-17. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions on the leaderboard to finish the week at T-17. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).

The Indian foursome led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs return to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship. Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth.

The tournament begins on Friday at the New Korea Country Club for the second straight year.

Diksha has been having a great season and will be looking to carry on the momentum after Top-10 finishes in her last two starts – T-9 at the SA Women’s Open and T-8 at the Joburg Open. Before that, she was T-11 at the NSW Open in Australia, and at the start of the season, she was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. Currently fifth on the LET Order of Merit, Diksha in six starts has had three Top-10s and missed just one cut.

--IANS

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