Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes 56th as Ryu wins back-to-back Majors

Evian Resort (France), July 13 (IANS) Aditi Ashok faltered in the final round with a 3-over 74 and ended in a modest T-56 place at the 2026 Amundi Evian Championship on the Ladies European Tour at the Evian Resort in France.

Aditi, who shot 70-70-69 on the first three days, was on the lookout for a good finish, but a bogey start and two more on the fifth and sixth proved costly. She managed just two birdies on the third and the 13th against four bogeys for a 74.

Meanwhile, Haeran Ryu clinched back-to-back Major championships after rolling in her birdie putt during the first playoff hole to win the 2026 Amundi Evian Championship.

Korean star Ryu won the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just two weeks ago and hoisted another trophy at Evian Resort Golf Club after defeating Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the playoff. It was a special moment for Ryu, who won the Amundi Evian Juniors Cup in 2015, at the same golf course.

Ryu began the day with a three-stroke lead after firing the lowest round in Major history on Saturday with a 60 (-11). The 25-year-old shot a round of even par, dropping a shot on the eighth hole, but she rolled in a clutch birdie putt on the 18th to put herself at 19-under-par and into the playoff.

After heading back down to 18 for the playoff against Henderson, Ryu found the fairway and then was on the green in two and rolled in her four-foot birdie putt to secure the title.

“It’s an unreal dream right now. A lot of great names are on the trophy, and I’m so happy my name is on there. I’ve had a lot of texts, a congrats text, and now my phone is a lot. Thanks to all my friends, team, and sponsors. I’m a lucky girl,” she said.

Canada’s Henderson had a spectacular weekend, carding consecutive rounds of 64 (-7) to finish at 19-under-par and put herself in the playoff. The 2022 Amundi Evian champion had three eagles on her scorecard, including an ace on the par-3 eighth hole.

Henderson rolled in birdies on 15 and 16 before a dropped shot on 17, but hit an excellent approach shot on 18 and sank an eagle putt to join Ryu in the playoff.

On the first playoff hole, the Canadian pulled her tee shot left and then had to lay up, rolling in her par putt to just miss out on another Major title. Japan’s Aki Iwai finished in solo third place after a final round of 69 (-2), which included five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey in France.

Japanese duo Miyu Yamashita and Mao Saigo ended the week in a share of fourth place alongside Korea’s Jin Hee Im on 15-under-par. Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko tied for seventh spot on 13-under-par, after rounds of 66 (-5) and 64 (-7) respectively.

American Auston Kim was ninth, with Sweden’s Maja Stark, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, and Korea’s Somi Lee all T10. The LET has a one-week break before the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open is staged at Dundonald Links from July 23 – 26.

--IANS

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