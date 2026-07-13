India emerges as trusted hub for global entertainment industry

Abu Dhabi, July 13 (IANS) The global premiere of noted filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s film 'The Odyssey' in India is not merely a promotional strategy but represents the country’s growing prominence on the global entertainment map, and its emergence as a market the world increasingly trusts, a report has stated.

India has also emerged as a destination for major entertainment and media summits, bringing together creators, studios, technology firms, investors and policymakers from across the globe. These platforms highlight the country’s expanding role not just as a consumer of international content but also as a hub for production, investment and creative collaboration. Global studios are increasingly dependent on Indian expertise in areas such as visual effects, animation, post-production, music and technology, according to a report in the United Arab Emirates-based daily ‘Gulf Today.’

“Christopher Nolan’s decision to bring the global premiere of 'The Odyssey' to India is far more than a promotional gesture. It is a recognition of how decisively India has moved from the margins of the international entertainment business to its centre. For one of the world’s most celebrated filmmakers, choosing India sends a clear message: this is no longer merely a promising market. It is one of the most dependable entertainment markets anywhere in the world,” the report detailed.

“A major international premiere involves much more than rolling out a red carpet. Studios commit substantial resources to security, hospitality, media management, logistics, brand partnerships and the movement of globally recognised actors and filmmakers. Such decisions are made carefully. India earns a place on a premiere circuit because it offers an enormous and committed audience, an energetic media environment and an events ecosystem capable of delivering spectacles at global standards,” it added.

The report noted that India’s reliability depends not only on the size of its population but also on the consistency of its market demand.

Despite fragmentation of consumer preferences across cinema, streaming, gaming and social media platforms, it said, large films still can generate extraordinary excitement nationwide. India provides global studios with both “strong box-office potential” and “immense digital engagement”.

The premiere of 'The Odyssey' held in Mumbai, the report said, captured national attention that transcends languages and regions, while generating publicity far beyond the event itself.

Highlighting the broader significance of such global events, it further said, “For India, the opportunity extends beyond prestige. Global premieres and live events generate jobs for technicians, designers, security professionals, caterers, drivers, hotel staff, photographers and digital creators. They help cities build international identities and encourage investment in infrastructure. They also strengthen India’s soft power by presenting it as a confident, modern and culturally dynamic country capable of hosting the world.”

--IANS

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