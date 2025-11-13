'Globe Trotter' event is not an open one, reiterates director S S Rajamouli

Hyderabad, Nov 13(IANS) Ace director S S Rajamouli on Thursday reiterated that the grand Globe Trotter event that was to happen at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad was not an open one and only those with physical passes for the event may come for it.

Taking to his social media timelines to post a video clip in which he appealed for co-operation from fans looking to participate in the event, the director said, "If the event has to go off well, all your co-operation is very much necessary. The police have passed very strict instructions keeping in mind the safety of all those attending the event."

"First things first. This is not an open event. Only those with physical passes for the event may come to the event. I happened to watch a few videos that said that this was an open event and that there were people who were selling passes online. Please don't believe all that kind of stuff. Only those with physical passes to the event may come for it," the director firmly said.

The director then went on to explain the routes people coming in from various parts would have to take to get to the venue.

"Your passes have QR codes on them. If you scanned the codes, you will find clear instruction videos showing how people coming from different parts can come to the venue," he said.

Stating that downloading the videos could prove to be very helpful, the director also pointed out that sign boards had been placed all along the routes to help those attending the event get to the venue.

The ace director also informed that the police had not granted permission for those below 18 years and senior citizens to attend the event. "So, please stay at home and watch the event live," he requested them.

Stating that the police, keeping in mind the events that had taken place in recent times, had decided to be very strict this time around, Rajamouli said that the police were doing this for the safety of those looking to attend the event. "Let us co-operate with them and conduct our event in a grand fashion," he said.

For the unaware, the event that is to be held at the RFC is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle and is expected to witness a footfall of over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted; we are looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen.”

