Global tech firms, govt agencies rush to contain critical PHP security flaws

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Global technology giants, cybersecurity researchers and government agencies have launched a coordinated response following the discovery of two critical vulnerabilities in PHP.

The widely used open-source programming language powers a large share of websites and web applications worldwide.

The vulnerabilities, collectively dubbed 'PHP2Shell' could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on affected servers, potentially giving them access to sensitive files, databases and other critical systems, according to security researchers involved in the disclosure.

The findings have triggered concern across the cybersecurity community because of PHP's extensive use in websites, enterprise applications and online services, raising fears that successful exploitation could affect a significant number of internet-facing systems.

Regarding this, tech giant Amazon has said that its threat intelligence team identified attempts to exploit the vulnerabilities before details were made public. The company used its MadPot threat detection network, which monitors suspicious activity across internet-connected infrastructure, to spot signs of malicious activity targeting the flaws.

The observations indicate that threat actors may have been aware of the vulnerabilities prior to their public disclosure. It remains unclear how attackers may have obtained information about the flaws in advance, according to Amazon.

The incident has also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity research.

Another major technology firm Google said its cloud security unit, Wiz, used AI-powered systems to assist in identifying and analysing the vulnerabilities.

The company added that its Gemini AI models were deployed to evaluate potential attack scenarios, assess the impact of the flaws and help validate security patches developed to address the risks.

“PHP and Wiz Research disclosed two critical vulnerabilities in the core PHP language runtime that can expose applications to unauthenticated remote code execution and memory disclosure. Wiz used a mix of models to identify and help remediate these vulnerabilities,” Google said.

Meanwhile, OpenAI said researchers working alongside its artificial intelligence models helped discover and investigate the vulnerabilities.

The AI giant firm said it spent the past two months coordinating a coalition of software maintainers, security vendors and cybersecurity specialists to prepare fixes and mitigation measures before public disclosure. It described PHP2Shell as one of the most significant cybersecurity issues uncovered in recent years.

Notably, government agencies have moved quickly to warn organisations about the threat.

The US National Security Agency called on PHP users to identify affected systems and deploy security updates as soon as possible and warned that the vulnerabilities could provide attackers with direct access to server file systems and databases.

In addition, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a similar warning and cautioned that attackers could use the flaws to gain remote control of servers and compromise sensitive information.

Cybersecurity authorities in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Canada and the European Union also released advisories urging organisations to take immediate action.

--IANS

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