Global Chess League returns to India for Season 4

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Global Chess League (GCL) and FIDE on Friday announced that season 4 will take place in India, a country where chess is not just played, but lived, followed, and celebrated like never before, with the host city to be announced in the coming days.

The last edition of the Global Chess League took place in Mumbai in December 2025. Alpine SG Pipers won the title after a strong campaign.

Since it started, the league has aimed to change the game with a fast-paced franchise-based format. It features rapid matches and mixed-gender teams, hoping to make chess a popular spectator sport worldwide.

Across previous seasons, India has delivered packed arenas, electric fan zones, and a surge of digital engagement that has reshaped how chess connects with audiences.

Season 4 will once again bring together the world’s leading players in a team-based format that blends elite competition with high-intensity storytelling.

Arkady Dvorkovich, president, FIDE, said, “India continues to play a defining role in the global growth of chess, both through its exceptional talent and the passion of its fans. The Global Chess League has introduced a new energy to the sport by combining world-class competition with an engaging team format that appeals to new and existing audiences alike. We are excited to bring Season 4 to India and look forward to celebrating the game with millions of fans who are helping shape the future of chess worldwide.”

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, “The Global Chess League has played a pivotal role in transforming chess into a more dynamic and spectator-friendly sport. India’s passion for the game and its rapidly growing chess ecosystem make it a natural destination for the league. We look forward to another exciting season that brings together the world’s best players and a global fanbase.”

--IANS

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