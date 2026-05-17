Glen Powell thinks people are worried about him

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Glen Powell has shared some concerns that people generally walk up to him with. The actor thinks people are "worried" about how hard he works.

The ‘Chad Powers’ star has reassured fans and well-wishers who are concerned he is taking on too many projects that he is "having a blast" and he has always admired actors who push themselves to high standards, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Variety’, “I find that being hard working, it’s something I really admire in my colleagues and other people”.

He further mentioned, “I mean, work ethic is something, especially when you’re on a film set and you have all these people kind of investing in something, I love that quality. At the same time, I think people are worried about me. But I’m fine. I’m having a blast”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 37-year-old actor is planning a break soon but doesn't feel "burnt out" or like he is "missing out" on life, because while his focus is currently on ‘Chad Powers’, which he starred in and also executive produces, he loves being on set and always has plenty of visitors.

He said, “I’m getting to co-create a show with one of my great friends, and live in a world that I really love. The world of college football is something that anybody who knows me knows, I’m a massive fan. I’m getting to work with a very deep bench of some of the most talented actors in Hollywood, and I’m having a great time”.

“So I’m not burnt out. I’m getting to do all that, and my friends and my family get to visit the set, so I really don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything. I have this stretch coming up where I’m going to take a bit of a break. But it’s not a break because I’m burnt out. I’m not going to work for the sake of working, but I work because of all the things I love, I really do care about”, he added.

While Glen is very happy with his career, the Anyone But You actor has one "dream" he has yet to fulfill, but is hopeful he'll land the ideal job eventually.

He said, “When I first moved out to LA I really wanted to be on sitcoms. I just loved the cast mentality, the live audience thing. I went and saw a bunch of tapings when I first moved out here. Obviously, Friends is one of the great ones I loved”.

“That was my big dream when I first moved out to LA, if I could get on a sitcom, that would be the ultimate thing. And I’ve never done it”, he added.

--IANS

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