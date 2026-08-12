Gladdening that India is home to over 60 pc of world’s wild Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) On World Elephant Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is gladdening that India is home to over 60 per cent of the world’s wild Asian elephants.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "On World Elephant Day, we celebrate the majestic elephant which has remained an integral part of India’s ecological heritage. It is gladdening that India is home to over 60% of the world’s wild Asian elephants. Our nation has 33 Elephant Reserves, which provide habitats for elephants and strengthen our efforts towards their long-term conservation. We are also proud of all forest personnel, scientists, veterinarians, mahouts and the local communities who are integral to all such efforts."

PM Modi also posted a few photos on Instagram with a caption and said, "Happy World Elephant Day! And compliments to those working on elephant conservation and well-being."

World Elephant Day is marked annually on August 12 to honour elephants, widely regarded as some of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Known for qualities such as empathy, self-recognition and strong social and family bonds, elephants continue to captivate people around the world. The occasion serves as a reminder of the urgent need to safeguard these majestic creatures, their habitats and their future survival.

The observance was first held on August 12, 2012, with the aim of drawing global attention to the challenges faced by both Asian and African elephants. These animals continue to confront numerous threats, including poaching, habitat destruction, human-elephant conflict and poor treatment in captivity.

World Elephant Day was initiated through a collaboration between the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand and Canadian film-maker Patricia Sims. Since its inception, Sims has played a key role in expanding the campaign into a global conservation movement focussed on elephant protection and awareness.

The day highlights the importance of strengthening conservation efforts, enhancing wildlife protection measures and promoting policies that ensure the long-term survival of elephant populations. It also provides a platform for conservation groups, experts and animal welfare advocates to raise awareness about the issues affecting elephants and to encourage collective action.

A recent report by the Wildlife Institute of India has highlighted several challenges faced by the animal. Over the last one year, several upsetting images and videos have emerged of humans attacking elephants, including calves, with sharp weapons, firecrackers and even fireballs.

India is home to nearly 60 per cent of the world's wild elephant population. According to the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India, the country has 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors. Recognising their ecological and cultural significance, India has designated the elephant as its National Heritage Animal. The species holds a prominent place in the country's history, traditions and religious practices.

--IANS

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