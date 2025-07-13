Odisha: Girl student attempts self-immolation over harassment by professor, principal suspended

Bhubaneswar, July 13 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a female student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday attempted self-immolation, alleging harassment by the Head of the Department (HoD).

A second-year integrated BEd student set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the college gate. The student with severe burn wounds was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

The principal of the FM College, Dillip Kumar Ghosh and accused HoD Samir Kumar Sahu have immediately been placed under suspension by the Odisha Higher Education Department.

The Sahadevkhunta Police also swung into action and arrested HOD Sahu. The decision was taken on the basis of prima facie evidence relating to the incident.

The order further directed that during the period of suspension, Ghosh shall remain at the office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Balasore. They have been directed not to leave the station without prior permission from the district administration.

Before the self-immolation bid, the student had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD of the BEd department for the alleged misbehaviour.

She was very upset as no action was taken against the HoD by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against the accused Sahu.

The incident has triggered outrage among the students and locals. They have demanded a fair probe and action against the accused professor Sahu.

"This incident did not take place all of a sudden. The girl had been facing harassment for the past six months. In the last two years, many students have complained about the same professor. Despite repeated complaints, the college principal and administration did not take any action," alleged Subhra Sambit Nayak, ABVP state joint secretary.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said the accused, Sameer Sahu, has been arrested and forwarded to court.

“We have corroborated crucial evidence. We are also investigating the role of the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which received a formal complaint from the victim and other students on June 30. The police are investigating whether the ICC followed due process, what findings it presented to the principal and the response of the college administration and higher authorities over the complaint,” said Balasore SP.

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi also expressed anguish over the alleged negligence and mismanagement regarding the harassment complaint of the student and demanded strict action against the culprits.

"I spoke to the police and was assured that a complaint committee has been set up to investigate the matter. The committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days,” said Sarangi.

He said the victim had met him five days before the incident and narrated her ordeal.

“She and her friend came to meet me. I immediately called the principal of the college and the concerned authorities. I was told that the internal committee is working on the matter and a solution will be found soon, but nothing happened,” added Sarangi.

He further added that the student had told him that she was contemplating suicide.

“I strongly advised him not to take such a step. I told him that justice will be done and the guilty will be punished. I encouraged her to keep her courage,” said Sarangi.

--IANS

gyan/dan