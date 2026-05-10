May 10, 2026 7:05 PM हिंदी

Gir Forest offers clarification amidst backlash for Rakul Preet's casual stroll

Gir Forest offers clarification amidst backlash for Rakul Preet's casual stroll

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh sparked a massive controversy as she was allegedly seen walking casually inside the restricted area of the Gir National Park, raising questions about the forest rules.

A video circulated on social media showed Rakul stepping out and moving freely in the forest area during the promotion of her upcoming movie, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Now, the Gir Forest has issued a clarification through their official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle. They revealed that the clip is from the outside of the compus and not the restricted area of the jungle.

"This video being broadcast is from outside the campus gate and is not from the restricted area. (sic)," read the Tweet.

On Saturday, raising questions on the rules, one of the X users wrote, "Rakul Preet Singh is walking inside the restricted National park as if she is on a morning walk? How come they are allowed to get out of the vehicle? Isn't it a violation of forest rules? There should not be separate rules for celebrities."

Another one shared, "Ms Dhurandhar forgot she is in a jungle and not on Mall road. This is how privledge looks like. Rakul Preet Singh taking a walk in Gir Forest safari. It pays to be close to the establishment."

Meanwhile, during the promotion of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" in Gujarat, Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa were also seen relishing a wholesome Gujarati thali.

While enjoying the appetizing cuisine, Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa even grooved on their song "Roop Di Rani" from their next.

Jointly backed by T-Series and B R Studios, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Neeru Dhanda and Vivaan Kapoor win trap mixed team bronze in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo cricket, NRAI

ISSF World Cup Shotgun: Neeru and Vivaan win trap mixed team bronze

PM Modi opts for alternate route in Hyderabad to avoid inconvenience to wedding guests

PM Modi opts for alternate route in Hyderabad to avoid inconvenience to wedding guests

Adani Group to create 120,000 new jobs in Madhya Pradesh: Pranav Adani

Adani Group to create 120,000 new jobs in Madhya Pradesh: Pranav Adani

Purple Cap holder Anshul Kamboj backs Chennai Super Kings to chase 204 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday./ Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Purple Cap holder Anshul Kamboj backs CSK to chase 204 against LSG

Elina Svitolina ousts Hailey Baptiste, lucky loser Nikola Bartunkova stuns Madison Keys to enter last 16 stage of the Italian Open 2026 Photo credit: WTA/X

Italian Open: Svitolina ousts Baptiste, lucky loser Bartunkova stuns Keys to enter last 16

Josh Inglis makes 85 as Lucknow Super Giants reach 203/8 despite a fightback from Chennai Super Kings bowlers in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Inglis makes 85 as LSG reach 203/8 despite a fightback from CSK bowlers

‘Golden Grit, Fearless Spirit’: Mandaviya hails Indian women’s recurve team after World Cup gold in Shanghai. Photo credit: SAI Media/X

‘Golden Grit, Fearless Spirit’: Mandaviya hails Indian women’s recurve team after World Cup gold in Shanghai

Women face most severe consequences of Pakistan's structural inequalities: Report

Women face most severe consequences of Pakistan's structural inequalities: Report

When and where to watch PBKS vs DC, know all details of Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch PBKS vs DC, know all details

Bangladesh's political cartoons fading amid self-censorship, corporate pressure: Report

Bangladesh's political cartoons fading amid self-censorship, corporate pressure: Report