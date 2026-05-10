Gir Forest offers clarification amidst backlash for Rakul Preet's casual stroll

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh sparked a massive controversy as she was allegedly seen walking casually inside the restricted area of the Gir National Park, raising questions about the forest rules.

A video circulated on social media showed Rakul stepping out and moving freely in the forest area during the promotion of her upcoming movie, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Now, the Gir Forest has issued a clarification through their official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle. They revealed that the clip is from the outside of the compus and not the restricted area of the jungle.

"This video being broadcast is from outside the campus gate and is not from the restricted area. (sic)," read the Tweet.

On Saturday, raising questions on the rules, one of the X users wrote, "Rakul Preet Singh is walking inside the restricted National park as if she is on a morning walk? How come they are allowed to get out of the vehicle? Isn't it a violation of forest rules? There should not be separate rules for celebrities."

Another one shared, "Ms Dhurandhar forgot she is in a jungle and not on Mall road. This is how privledge looks like. Rakul Preet Singh taking a walk in Gir Forest safari. It pays to be close to the establishment."

Meanwhile, during the promotion of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" in Gujarat, Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa were also seen relishing a wholesome Gujarati thali.

While enjoying the appetizing cuisine, Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa even grooved on their song "Roop Di Rani" from their next.

Jointly backed by T-Series and B R Studios, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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