Ghosts of a golden era: Sri Lanka fans remember legends after T20 World Cup exit

Colombo, Feb 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has left many fans with a familiar feeling — disappointment mixed with nostalgia. On Wednesday, New Zealand sealed Sri Lanka’s fate in the Super Eights stage with a commanding 61-run victory at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a result that knocked the co-hosts out of contention for the semi-finals.

New Zealand’s win was powered by an all-round performance from Rachin Ravindra, who picked up career-best figures of 4-27 to dismantle the Sri Lankan batting line-up and seal a comfortable win.

As the defeat sank in, conversations among fans quickly drifted back to a time when Sri Lankan cricket carried a very different aura.

For many supporters, the memories remain vivid — the fearless leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga, the explosive batting of Sanath Jayasuriya, the elegance of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, the deadly swing of Chaminda Vaas, and the magical spin of Muttiah Muralitharan.

That generation also featured dependable names like Marvan Atapattu and Aravinda de Silva, while later stars such as Lasith Malinga, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis carried the legacy forward with their own match-winning moments.

Together, they built an era that brought immense pride to Sri Lankan fans, beginning with the unforgettable triumph at the 1996 Cricket World Cup and followed by years of consistent performances in global tournaments.

But today, many fans feel the magic has faded.

“We stopped watching Sri Lanka cricket after the legends were gone. They were real cricketers. Now the players are not good enough,” a local fan told IANS, reflecting a sentiment that has become increasingly common among supporters.

Some fans also believe the problems go beyond performances on the field. Administrative turmoil within Sri Lanka Cricket, they say, has also contributed to the team’s struggles over the years.

Yet, despite the frustration, Sri Lankan fans continue to hold on to hope. After all, a nation that once reshaped limited-overs cricket still believes another golden generation could rise again. Until then, the echoes of the past remain louder than the present.

