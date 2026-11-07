'Ghost Soldier' writer Chris Papasadero shares what inspired him to write the film

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Writer Chris Papasadero says the growing convergence of corporate and government power inspired him to write ‘Ghost Soldier’, a story about a hero fighting back against the nexus.

Jim Caviezel-starrer action-thriller explores the fight against corporate and government power, bringing a story of courage, community and justice to the big screen, exclusively in Indian cinemas on 13th November, 2026.

The film's central conflict is rooted in questions of power, ownership and the lengths people will go to protect what is theirs.

It opens with a telling quote from Mark Twain: “There is not an acre of ground on the globe that is in possession of its rightful owner, or that has not been taken away from owner after owner, cycle after cycle, by force and bloodshed.”

The sentiment continues to resonate today, as Caviezel explains.“Most people identify with protecting their home, family, and community because we were created with the instinct to protect what we love. Over the past few years, we’ve seen ordinary people standing up again, doing the right thing, even when it’s hard. That’s the resurgence I see, and this film speaks right to it.

“I think we’ve forgotten, a bit, that neighbors-helping-neighbors principle, but it’s still there,” he continues. “This film reminds us of its importance.”

For writer Chris Papasadero, the inspiration came from witnessing the growing intersection of corporate and government power. “It was seeing the convergence of corporate and government power and wanting to write a story in which a hero can fight back against that convergence,” he explains.

Papasadero also reveals his favourite scene to write, a confrontation between Fitz and his handler, Peary, where Fitz asks, “If the government has a monopoly on violence, and the corporations have a monopoly on the government, who’s really in charge?” He adds, “It really sums up that aspect of Fitz and what he’s facing.”

In the action-thriller Ghost Soldier, Jim Caviezel stars as Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a solitary man with a mysterious past, living a quiet life off the grid in his hometown. But when a powerful foreign corporation descends on his community, determined to seize his and his neighbours’ land for a massive payday, Fitz is forced to take action.

A former Special Forces soldier and advanced weapons developer, he draws on his lethal military training, an arsenal of unconventional weapons and an unwavering sense of justice to take on the forces threatening his community.

Produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Ghost Soldier releases exclusively in Indian cinemas on November, 13.

--IANS

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