May 30, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

Ghaziabad teen's murder: Deputy CM Maurya assures strict action; probe underway

Ghaziabad boy murder: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya assures strict action; probe underway

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has assured stringent action in the Ghaziabad youth murder case, stating that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order.

Reacting to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony, Maurya said, “Whoever the murderer may be, he will not be spared. He will be traced and found, and strict legal action will be taken to ensure that the person responsible for the murder is punished according to the law, including capital punishment where applicable. The government is very serious about law and order, and those involved in such crimes will face the strictest possible legal action.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added, “We have received information that this is a tragic incident. If there are any accused in this matter, legal action will be taken against them.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari said an investigation into the incident is underway. “An investigation is underway into the incident that took place in Ghaziabad, and it is certain that Uttar Pradesh is a state of law and order. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in this incident,” he told IANS.

BJP leader Reena Bhati also reacted to the case, stating, “We are only saying that in Khoda Municipal Council, we have never experienced such behaviour before. If one Muslim person has targeted the entire Muslim community, then the Muslim society should also support us if we are right…”

The statements come after a 17-year-old boy, identified as Surya Chauhan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following an argument in Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, and Surya succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

A Class XI student at a private school in Khoda Colony, Surya’s death has left his family devastated. His mother and sister have demanded strict action against the accused.

Based on a complaint filed by Surya’s elder brother, Yash, at the Khoda police station, an FIR was registered. Ghaziabad Police have arrested three of the four accused named in the FIR. The arrested individuals have been identified as Farhan, Asif and Nawab. Farhan is the father of the main accused, Asad.

Police teams are currently conducting raids to trace and arrest Asad, who remains absconding. Authorities have assured that all those responsible for the crime will be brought to justice.

--IANS

rs/rad

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