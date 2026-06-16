Ghana seeks court intervention over Thomas Partey's Canada visa rejection: Report

Accra, June 16 (IANS) Ghana's government has challenged Canada's decision to deny midfielder Thomas Partey a visa, with a court hearing scheduled in Ottawa as the West African nation seeks to secure the player's participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Partey is set to miss Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto on Thursday (IST) after Canadian authorities refused him entry because of ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

According to a report in the BBC, the hearing is due to take place at 6:30 PM (IST) in Ottawa. Ghana is seeking permission for the 33-year-old midfielder to enter Canada temporarily for the Group L fixture and has also asked the court to direct Canadian immigration authorities to allow him to submit a fresh visa application.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the government is also pursuing diplomatic avenues to obtain a Canadian visa for Partey. It remains unclear how long the court proceedings will take.

Earlier, Ghana's Foreign Ministry described Canada's decision as "high-handed and extremely unfair" and confirmed it had lodged a formal protest with Canadian authorities while requesting a review of the ruling.

According to the Ministry, Canadian officials based their decision on ongoing criminal proceedings involving Partey in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old footballer, who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal and previously represented Arsenal, has denied allegations of rape and sexual assault brought against him in Britain.

While acknowledging Canada's right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana argued that denying entry on the basis of charges that have not been adjudicated raises concerns about fairness and proportionality.

FIFA earlier confirmed that Partey would be unable to travel from Ghana's team base in Boston to Canada for the opening match against Panama following the visa refusal.

Despite the setback, Partey remains with the Ghana squad in the United States and is available for the team's remaining group-stage fixtures. Ghana are scheduled to face England in the Boston area before taking on Croatia in Philadelphia.

The visa setback adds to a growing list of entry-related issues affecting participants at the ongoing FIFA WC. Earlier, Somali referee Omar Artan, Iraq internationals Aymen Hussein and Talal Salah, Haiti's Woodensky Pierre, and Switzerland forward Breel Embolo have encountered visa complications linked to World Cup travel arrangements.

--IANS

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