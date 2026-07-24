French midfielder Aladji Bamba joins Newcastle United from Monaco

Newcastle, July 24 (IANS) Premier League club Newcastle has completed the signing of France star Aladji Bamba from Monaco, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year deal ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old, who is capped by France at Under-20s level and is a current European Golden Boy nominee, has penned a five-year deal at St. James’ Park.

Aladji becomes the club’s fourth senior signing this summer following the recent additions of Ewen Jaouen, Bazoumana Toure and Sean Steur. He will wear shirt number eight.

“I’m very happy to be here – it’s a new challenge, and I can’t wait to get started. I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me. I know about the history of the club, and I’ve visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans," Aladji said in a statement released by the club.

“I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season, and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club,” he added.

Aladji’s football journey began with local French club Blois, where he was part of the academy set-up for 10 years before making the switch to Monaco in 2021.

He signed professional terms with the Ligue 1 side in 2024 and made his first-team debut the following year, aged 19.

Aladji was part of the France Under-20s side that won the Maurice Revello tournament last summer and has represented his country at youth level for the last three years, progressing through the age groups.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said he was "another exciting, young signing who we're really looking forward to working with".

"Aladji adds depth and a range of qualities to our midfield options, with huge potential for growth. His development since breaking through at Monaco has been really impressive and something we believe we can help him build on," he added.

Aladji featured five times in the UEFA Champions League last season, including both legs of Monaco’s knock-out phase play-off against Paris Saint-Germain, and ended the season with 25 appearances to his name in all competitions.

--IANS

sds/bc