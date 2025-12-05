December 05, 2025 3:17 PM हिंदी

George Clooney says his daughter 'rolls her eyes' at him

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) English star George Clooney's children still "dig" him but there are signs their enthusiasm for their father is waning as they get older because already his daughter "rolls her eyes" at him.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, the 64-year-old actor, who has eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal told hosts Travis and Jason Kelce: "I got eight year olds, and they still dig me, you know? That's gonna change, as you know."

Jason quipped: "The teenage years are coming."

Clooney agreed: "It's coming, man. And I'm telling you, dude, it's like, even at (eight years old), I've got, like, my daughter rolling her eyes now, which is a new thing. Like, I'd say, like, 'Hey, you know, your dad's a big star,' and she just rolls her eyes."

The star married Amal in 2014 and he said there is never any point in arguing with the human rights lawyer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He quipped: "Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I’m 64 years old. What am I gonna argue about at this point?”

“I’ve met this incredible woman, she’s beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world … So what am I going to fight about?"

Meanwhile, Clooney had earlier spoken about how "very lucky" he feels to be raising his children on a farm in France away from the spotlight.

He told Esquire magazine: “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France—they kind of don’t give… about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

--IANS

dc/

