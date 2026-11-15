Genesis frontman Phil Collins wells up on getting inducted in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as solo artiste

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) Phil Collins, the lead vocalist of the English rock band Genesis, teared up as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artiste.

The 75-year-old singer and drummer didn't perform at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater because of ongoing health issues, but he insisted he would be returning one day.

He said at the event, “You haven’t heard the last of me. I promise you that”. He previously entered the Hall in 2010 as a member of Genesis. He shared that he felt unprepared but insisted things were "really not as bad as it looks".

He shared, “I grew up wanting to play drums. Everything else has been a happy accident”. He credited his assistant for saving his life after she told him what he had been doing was bad for him and what changes he needed to make, noting he is a "well man now".

He further mentioned, “I’m not joking when I say without her I wouldn’t be here. I’d be in a box 6 feet under”.

He went on to thank his manager Tony Smith, Atlantic Records’ Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun, and Virgin Records founder Richard Branson, who he said “took me under their wing and they saw something that was worth nurturing”, as well as “my three ex-wives, because they’ve loved me through the years and given me five great children”.

Phil closed his speech by praising Eric Clapton and Robert Plant, who are among the musicians he has performed with.

He said, “These guys were heroes to me”. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker gave an induction speech for Phil and highlighted his lasting influence as a musician.

He said, "I remember hearing the drums [for In the Air Tonight] for the first time and being blown away, that sound changed everything. It helped define the sound of drums in the eighties, and you can still hear Phil’s influence today. And what makes this even more incredible is that he was doing all of this while being part of Genesis and somehow having a massive solo career at the same time. He wasn’t just successful at both, he was one of the best at both”.

Travis then played drums while Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo performed In the Air Tonight.

--IANS

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