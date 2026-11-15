Gajendra Chauhan criticizes Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’, points out issue with dialogue delivery

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who is the former chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India, has expressed his displeasure with the recently released epic ‘Ramayana’. He pointed the issue with the dialogue delivery of the actors in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

He recently spoke with IANS, and shared that he found many loopholes in the film, as he said, “The topic of discussion on social media is currently the ‘Ramayana’ film. The creator and director calls it ‘Ramayana’. I think I was the first actor to object for it. ‘Ramayana’ is not a word. It is ‘Ramayan’. Ramayan is our heritage. Mahabharata is our heritage. It is the heritage of the country. And we are very proud of these two books. In them, our Indian culture and civilization has been taught which we should pass on to the coming generation”.

The actor shared that those who have seen it, they have different views as some say it is good, some say it is bad.

He further mentioned, “Some of our artists have also commented on it. And they have said that there is divinity in the film. There is divinity, but it is the divinity of VFX. Any mythological subject is not made with money. Till now, the makers have invested 4,000 crores. It is made with the capability of the artists. When the casting of Mahabharata was going on, Mr. Chopra's requirement was that the king should be made who is worthy of the king”.

“The king should look like the king. Till the time the artist, the first requirement is that the artist is worthy of the role or not. His personality fits in it or not. Now, if you make a 4 feet tall man as Yudhishtir, then how will he look? If you look at these characters, you will see that they are larger than life. You never see these characters at eye level. You see them with respect. When you remember Lord Krishna you look up to him. Now, in this Ramayan, I have not seen it, but I have seen some clips of it. I had said earlier also, I was not impressed because the language of the artists and their delivery should be like There should be a lot of calmness in the vacuum. God is not a small character”.

“He is not a character that anyone can play and anyone can say and leave. His dialogues should look like they have come from the mouth of God. They have come from the mouth of those characters who are worshipped. So, in this film, the few clips I saw, I felt that the dialogue delivery between the artists or the weight that should be there in it, God does not say anything small”, he added.

--IANS

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