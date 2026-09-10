Genelia Deshmukh takes a nostalgic trip as she enjoys the jetty ride

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she enjoyed a jetty ride in Mumbai on Thursday.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself from the jetty. Genelia admitted that her jetty ride brought back some fond memories.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress was seen smiling while she soaked in the sea breeze and the familiar Mumbai skyline. The text on the photo read, "The jetty rides, the sea breeze, the familiar Mumbai skyline...little things bring back memories (Green heart emoji)."

Genelia is one of the celebs who loves to share candid moments of her everyday life on social media.

Recently, she treated the netizens to a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother, Nigel D'Souza, whom Genelia refers to as 'Nigu Pigu' with love.

The 'Masti' actress took to IG and posted a couple of sneak peeks from her Rakhi celebration.

Genelia was seen lovingly tying a Rakhi to her brother, after which the sibling duo was seen hilariously fighting over an envelope. Talking about the “annual fight” over gifting and pampering, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, “The Annual Fight. The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around - It’s not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back.”

Coming to Genelia's professional lineup, she will be seen as one of the leads in Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', which will see Manoj Bajpayee as the lead. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

In addition to this, Genelia has also been roped in for a crucial role in Emraan Hashmi's ‘Gunmaaster G9’.

--IANS

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