Nani's 'Paradise' shooting wrapped!

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, has now wrapped up the film's shooting.

Sources in the know say that the unit of the film has wrapped up the entire production part and add that post-production work was also in full swing.

For the unaware, the film, which has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, is slated for release on September 24. The film is to have its premieres on September 23 this year.

Meanwhile, the makers added to the excitement of fans on Thursday by releasing a new picture of Nani from the film. The film has been garnering attention, not just for the actor’s striking appearance, but also for the fact that the image in question was a screenshot from director Srikanth Odela’s mobile phone.

In the newly released poster, Nani sports a rugged period look, with long braided hair, a thick beard and a rough, dark costume. He is seen holding a heavy gun even as he sports an intense stare.

It may be recalled that 'The Paradise' was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. However, its makers chose to postpone the film's release, first to August 21 and then to September 24.

A teaser that the makers had released some time ago has only added to the excitement of fans.

The teaser released begins with a voiceover asking, "Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?" Nani is seen announcing his arrival in quite a dramatic manner, performing an acrobatic stunt. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he walks slowly sipping what appears to be a beverage.

We then see Mohan Babu, who plays the antagonist, referring to the people as "My beloved people of Paradise."

As a series of action sequences follow with blood being spilled quite generously, we hear a woman asking, "Is the government meant for your feudal lords or for the people?"

After this, we hear a man saying, "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on in disgust will be the colour of our flag and the crow will be our emblem. Let's show them what will happen when the crows they spat on draw their swords!"

Soon cries of "Whose land is this? Ours! Whose country is this? Ours!" are heard. The teaser ends with Nani, soaked in blood and carrying a chain made of blades and sitting on a pile of bodies, wards off the evil eye.

The teaser gave the impression that Paradise would be a grim, intense action thriller that would revolve around Nani leading the oppressed in rebellion against tyranny!

--IANS

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