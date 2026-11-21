New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The national public procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) to boost the participation of tribal entrepreneurs and enterprises in government procurement, an official statement said on Saturday.

The agreement aims to connect tribal businesses with public procurement opportunities through targeted outreach, capacity building, onboarding assistance and sustained handholding support, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The MoU was signed by Ajit B. Chavan, Additional CEO of GeM, and Sudhakar Dharavath, Founder and Chairman of TICCI formalising the partnership to promote awareness, capacity building and greater participation of tribal entrepreneurs in public procurement through GeM, the statement noted.

Under the agreement, TICCI will identify and mobilise tribal entrepreneurs, facilitate regional and national outreach programmes, provide field-level support and develop a network of trainers and mentors.

Government e-Marketplace will support these efforts through training resources, onboarding facilitation, capacity-building initiatives and appropriate issue-resolution mechanisms.

Both organisations will collaborate to develop action plans, monitor progress and incorporate feedback from entrepreneurs to improve participation, the ministry said.

Government e-Marketplace CEO Mihir Kumar said that the platform aims to strengthen awareness of tribal entrepreneurs, build capabilities and enable greater inclusion on GeM and further improve their participation in GeM’s transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem.

“This partnership will help take GeM closer to tribal entrepreneurs through focused outreach, training and handholding, enabling greater access to government procurement opportunities,” said Ajit B. Chavan.

The collaboration reinforces Government e-Marketplace’s commitment to making public procurement more inclusive by enabling enterprises from diverse backgrounds to participate in the national procurement ecosystem and access opportunities for business growth, the statement noted.

—IANS

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