Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan revisited a special place from the beginning of their relationship as they went on a date.

Sshura shared a loved-up glimpse of the couple on her social media account. Sshura took to her social media account and shared a picture with Arbaaz, in which the couple can be seen sitting together at a restaurant.

Sharing the photograph, Sshura wrote, “From a first date to my forever date, “PS: Same place where it all began...” The post also drew a heartfelt response from Arbaaz, who expressed his gratitude for having Sshura in his life. He wrote, “Sometimes words aren't enough to express how grateful I am to have you in my life. Thank you for your love, your kindness and for being you. Love you just the way you are”

Talking about the couple's love story, it began when they reportedly first met on the sets of Patna Shuklla, which Arbaaz produced and starred in. At the time, Sshura was working as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. Arbaaz has said that their initial interaction was professional, but they began meeting more frequently after the film's shoot wrapped.

The couple dated privately before tying the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence.

Before marrying Arbaaz, Sshura had established herself as a professional makeup artist in the Hindi film industry. She had worked closely with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani.

Arbaaz was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in 2002 before separating in 2016 and officially divorcing in 2017.

Arhaan has also developed a warm bond with Sshura with the latter frequently sharing affectionate posts for him. In a recent birthday post, she praised Arhaan for being an “incredible” elder brother to her and Arbaaz's daughter Sipaara, saying he had set the bar high for his little sister. Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed Sipaara, their first child together, in October 2025.

–IANS

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