Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) After becoming the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries via his knock of 136 in the ongoing first game against New Zealand, veteran opener KL Rahul played down any talk of emotion behind it, adding that he ‘never’ gets fired up and aimed for not letting his first Test opportunity in New Zealand go to waste.

Rahul’s 136, his first Test hundred in New Zealand, helped India reach 486/4 at stumps on day three of the first Test at the Basin Reserve and take a 118-run lead. “I don’t think I was fired up. I don’t think I ever get fired up. But it was an opportunity that I didn’t want to lose.

“Obviously, when you play Test cricket for that long, when you finish your career, you want to at least get that opportunity to challenge yourself in different countries and play against the best attacks. Obviously, New Zealand has been a country where a lot of batters have struggled to get runs in difficult conditions.

“So, I wanted to play a Test match here. I wanted to play a lot more. But unfortunately, I haven’t played before this. So, when I got the opportunity, I wanted to make the most of it,” Rahul said at the post-day press conference.

Rahul didn’t have an ideal preparation – making only 0 and 4 in the first India ‘A’ game in Lincoln, before departing to play three ODIs. “That’s why I decided to come in early as well just to get used to the conditions because I had no prior experience of coming to New Zealand and playing red ball cricket. So, all of that, obviously, was in my mind.

“I have been thinking about Test cricket in New Zealand for the last six or seven months and trying to do my homework and see the guys that have scored runs here and how they have been able to achieve that. So, a lot of prep, heart, and homework. Once I got the opportunity, then I ticked all those boxes. Then it becomes slightly easier when you play the game,” added Rahul.

The right-handed batter said the long stint in the nets had made up for a lean outing in the India A game before the series, as he also became the first India opener to score centuries in all SENA countries.

“It feels really awesome actually to be able to achieve something like that. Obviously, I think it feels like I’ve been here for a good three or four months and been here a long time. Spent a lot of time in the nets when I got here. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a lot of runs in that India A game. That’s why I’d come here to get some game time.

“But I used the time in the nets and tried to figure out how I can give myself the best chance to succeed in these conditions. We have had quite a lot of Test cricket now. A lot of Test cricket under me. A lot of experiences, good and bad. I had very clear plans before I came here as to how I want to play.

“I’m happy that I could go out there and do that and get the results in the first innings. That’s obviously something that really helps when your work translates into performances and runs. So, yeah, I’m happy about it.”

On day three, Rahul batted through a wicketless morning session with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 80. He said the pair had not been given any specific instructions for the day. “No, we didn’t really go in this morning with any particular plan. It was obviously trying to bat as long as we could. I got set yesterday and played a lot of balls.

“I knew what the wicket was doing and I knew that in the first session, they’ll probably come hard and try and challenge our technique. So, it’s important to start really well and start tight. Once you get set, then it’s about continuing what you’ve been doing for that amount of time. So, just continue to keep batting and there was no message or plan.”

Rahul admitted the pitch had played very differently from what India had expected, and said winning the toss had been crucial. “When we saw the wicket when we first got here, we didn’t think it would play like this. We expected it to be very different. But we did see some of the scores and some of the games that have been played here before as well. It’s been like this. You expect the ball to do a lot more. But it’s a pretty good wicket if you apply yourself and if you can play out good spells, you can get runs as well.

“So, I think toss was really important. Winning the toss and bowling first, I think every team would have done that. Our bowlers bowled really well in the first couple of sessions to pick up those 4 or 5 wickets was really important. If we hadn’t done that, even they could have scored 500-600 runs and there would have been a lot more time for us on the field.

“So, we’re happy that we could win that toss and put them into bat and get those early wickets and restrict them to a score of 360-370. We would take that after the game started and after how the wicket was played. Prior to the game, we thought it would play very differently,” he concluded.

--IANS

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