New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the Bulgarian government for its support in facilitating the repatriation of Indian seafarers affected by attacks in the Black Sea and providing care to those injured.

In his opening remarks, during his meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar first extended condolences over the loss of life in a recent road accident in Bulgaria and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"And before we speak about our ties, let me first extend our condolences again to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic road accident a week ago, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for the support that your government has extended for the repatriation of our seafarers in the ships that were attacked in the Black Sea and for looking after some of them who had sustained injuries," the EAM stated.

Recalling his visit to Sofia in June this year, EAM Jaishankar said it had helped inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations.

"I recall my own visit to Sofia in June this year, and that visit, I think, was very helpful in giving new energy and impetus to our relationship. So today we have a chance really to assess the progress in our ties and look at areas from trade and investment to defence, education, science and technology, AI, space, tourism, and mobility," he stated.

The External Affairs Minister said that the two sides had finalised a detailed roadmap for cooperation, setting out a clear direction for future engagements between India and Bulgaria.

He also thanked Bulgaria for its support towards strengthening India-European Union (EU) ties, adding that the upcoming free trade agreement would provide fresh momentum to the relationship, particularly in trade, technology and talent.

"Our teams have drawn up a detailed roadmap of cooperation, so we will be approving that today, and I think that will give a very clear pathway to our activities ahead. At this time, of course, your visit takes place when we are also intensifying our relationship with the European Union, and we again thank you for all the support that you have extended to that process," the EAM stated.

"The entry into force of the free trade agreement, which we expect soon, I think, will certainly provide a new dynamism to that relationship. And when it comes to trade, technology, talent, we expect to do much more with Europe," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the growing India-EU cooperation, including the signing of a security and defence partnership and a framework on mobility. He further noted that both sides had concluded negotiations for Horizon Europe and held the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting.

Emphasising the broader partnership between India and Bulgaria, EAM said, "So, whether it's our bilateral context, our European context, or indeed our multilateral relationship, where we have a long, close history of working together, there is a very firm foundation on which today we can take our ties forward."

--IANS

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