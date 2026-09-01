GDP growth exposes 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' spread by people immersed in despair: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the Opposition, saying India's latest gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures have exposed the 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' (echo of lies) being spread by those he described as people "immersed in the depth of despair".

PM Modi shared a reel on Instagram with the caption, "7.8 per cent growth. Strong numbers. Even stronger confidence."

In his message, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of the country, saying the growth rate reflected their determination and hard work.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen. 7.8 per cent growth. The country is filled with joy. But I congratulate the countrymen for their willpower, for their hard work; it is a reflection of collective strength. The world is engulfed in war; news of war is coming from all around. Surrounded by global crises, supply chains are completely disturbed. From the Covid period in 2020 until now, nowhere is stability visible. Despite that, India is progressing at a fast pace," he said.

"On the other hand, inside India too, people immersed in the depth of despair, 'Jhooth Ki Goonj', are engaged in spreading despair all around. Crossing all these things, piercing through all those matters, the country has achieved 7.8 per cent growth. We have to maintain this speed; we also have to grow," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi's reference to "Jhooth Ki Goonj" came against the backdrop of criticism directed at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign by the political satirical group -- 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'.

The BJP had also invoked the same phrase while attacking Gandhi's campaign, claiming that several statements made by him at four separate events associated with the Congress campaign were inaccurate. The party said that out of 40 statements made by Gandhi, at least 29 were "false" and 11 were "misleading".

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and promoting the 'Swadeshi' movement and 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

"If you are going to any foreign country, then stop. If you are getting married abroad, then you should stop it. We should live by the mantra of 'Wed in India'. If it is not necessary, then we should not buy gold," he said.

"The more we emphasise Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta, I am firmly convinced that when 100 years of independence are completed, we will hand over a Viksit Bharat to our youth," he added.

India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy with a 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of FY27, which places it ahead of every other large economy in the comparison.

India's economy continues to grow strongly with demand rising across the income spectrum, and July's vehicle market provides the clearest window into that change. Domestic passenger-vehicle sales reached 4.58 lakh units, up 34.3 per cent from a year earlier and the strongest July on record, according to official figures.

--IANS

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