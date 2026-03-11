Gautham Ram Karthik pens adorable birthday wish for wife Manjima; calls her a "blessing"!

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who is also the son of popular actor Karthik, has now penned an adorable birthday greeting to his wife, actress Manjima Mohan, in which he has called her a "blessing".

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the birthday wish to Manjima Mohan, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, Gautham Ram Karthik wrote, "If the world only knew what a blessing you were to me... My Dearest Manjima, Of all the days in the calendar, this is the one I celebrate the most!"

He went on to say, "It's the day the world became a better place because you entered it, but more importantly, it's the day that marks the beginning of the soul who has become my entire world."

"On the scary journey of life, you've been my strength, my shield, my partner through it all! With your love and compassion, you've made it all a wonderful experience to sail through just by standing by my side. Today I give thanks for you, today I celebrate you, for being my constant, my protector, and my greatest adventure," he explained.

He concluded his post, saying, "Today is your birthday, and I’m the one who got the greatest gift. Thank you for sharing your journey with me. I love you with all of my heart! Happy Birthday!"

On the work front, Gautham Ram Karthik has a number of interesting projects including director Sooriyaprathap's upcoming sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT' (Running Out Of Time) and director Dhina Raghavan's eagerly awaited upcoming political action thriller titled 'Bloody Politics'.

Anchana Nethrun plays the female lead in Bloody Politics, which will also feature director Selvaraghavan in a pivotal role alongside Robbie, P. Vasu, A. Venkatesh, Maaran, Indumathi, Aditya Kathir, Bakkiyam Sankar and others.

'Bloody Politics' is being produced by director Ganesh K. Babu, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Dada'. Ganesh K Babu has produced this film under his banner Draft by GKB, with Sanjay Muthukumar V as co-producer.

-- IANS

mkr/