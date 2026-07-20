Gautami Kapoor backs Ram Kapoor: If he was being sleazy, inmates would've called him out

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Television actress Gautami Kapoor has come out in support of her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, amid chatter surrounding his behaviour on the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”

Gautami in a video dismissed allegations branding Ram as "sleazy" and urged people not to pass harsh judgments based on edited episodes, saying she would stand by her husband till the very end.

She started by saying: “I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lock Upp, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refraining me from being silent.”

“So, I came here to speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgments and comments, saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is.”

Gautami went on: “I'm not defending him for the way he is, but he's a man who is all heart, and he went into the game show or the reality show without any strategy or any plan. So I think that is what is coming across.”

“If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called him out in the initial days of the show.”

Gautami said that it has been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up.

The actress’ claims come a day after Shreya Kalra accused co-contestant Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries, as she said that if he tries to kiss her again, and say that her father “doesn't kiss” her this much.

“Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean, what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that, yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader, which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way.”

“So maybe he should have, but that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that. Also, I want to tell you that we watch the show in the comfort of our homes, and the inmates have been locked up for the last 4-5 weeks without any contact from the outside world,” she added.

She understands it must be really tough.

“So it must be really tough, and it must be such a mind game that we don't even have an idea about. Also, let's not forget that the episodes are edited. We don't know what the whole story is. We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy and toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. Please be a little considerate of that.”

“And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates, all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you, and we are rooting for you. All the best.”

Gautami captioned the post “So easy to make assumptions without actually knowing the real oerson! @iamramkapoor alwaysso compassionate and loving be it woman or man! Countless people he has helped and we have all their blessings hence this too shall pass! I stand by him today and always! Play the game with mind and bit only heart. #realisrare.”

--IANS

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