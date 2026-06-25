Gaurav Bajpai calls his character from Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman 'both the hero & villain'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Television actor Gaurav Bajpai has been roped in to essay the role of Abhijeet in Sun Neo's upcoming show, 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman'.

Shedding light on his character, Gaurav said he feels that he is both the hero and villain of the drama.

Spilling his excitement about being a part of the show, Gaurav said, “I am very excited to be a part of 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman' because it has a unique and powerful story. The show beautifully portrays a young girl's journey and the challenges, struggles, and ups and downs she faces in her life. The overall storyline is truly amazing, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it.”

Gaurav added that his character Abhijeet is a perfectionist who wants everything to be just right in both his personal and professional life.

“In the show, I play the character of Abhijeet. He is someone who can go to any extent for perfection. Whether it is his personal life or professional life, he wants everything to be absolutely perfect. However, this obsession with perfection also creates many complications and challenges in his life. It is interesting to see how he deals with these situations and plans every aspect of his life,” he went on to share.

Revealing why he thinks Abhijeet can be confused both for a villain and a hero, Gaurav went on to add, “What makes Abhijeet such a fascinating character is that he is the hero of the show, but at the same time, many people may feel that he is also the villain. He has both sides to his personality, which makes him a very layered and intriguing character.”

'Thodi Si Umeed, Thoda Sa Aasman' is slated to air from 6th July this year every day at 7:30 PM, only on Sun Neo.

--IANS

pm/