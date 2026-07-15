Ganga riverfront six-lane corridor to boost connectivity in Kashi: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre has approved the construction of a six-lane state-of-the-art corridor along the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, describing it as a major infrastructure project that will improve connectivity to the city's key religious, educational and cultural landmarks while easing traffic congestion and accelerating economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the government remains committed to developing world-class infrastructure in Kashi and that the newly approved riverfront corridor would make travel across the city smoother by reducing pressure on the existing road network.

"We are committed to the development of world-class infrastructure in Kashi. In line with this, today we have approved the construction of a state-of-the-art 6-lane corridor along the banks of the Ganga," PM Modi said.

"This will further improve access to the city's major religious, educational, and cultural sites. At the same time, the reduced pressure on the road network will make commuting even smoother. This project will accelerate economic development in Purvanchal," the Prime Minister added.

The approval comes after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister, cleared the development of a 46.039-km link and connector corridor between National Highway-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the Ganga.

The project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore. It includes a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed foot over bridge-cum-major bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads.

According to the government, the corridor is expected to significantly decongest Varanasi's road network by providing seamless connectivity between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road. Designed for an operating speed of 80-100 kmph, it is projected to reduce average travel time across the project area from around 60 minutes to just 20 minutes. Travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station is also expected to come down from nearly 50 minutes to about 25 minutes.

--IANS

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