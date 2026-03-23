Gambhir, Dhawan pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan paid heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), remembering their courage and sacrifice.

The day commemorates the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who were executed by the British in 1931. Each year, people nationwide honour their bravery and contributions to India’s independence movement. In 2026, leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the martyrs, ensuring their legacy endures.

Gambhir took to X to honour the revolutionary icon, highlighting his unwavering resolve. “Even death couldn’t force him to compromise! That’s Sardar Bhagat Singh! #Icon,” he wrote, underlining the enduring legacy of one of India’s most revered freedom fighters.

Dhawan also shared a message of remembrance, paying tribute Bhagat Singh and his fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"Shaheed Diwas par Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar aur Shivaram Rajguru ko naman. Unki himmat aur balidaan hamesha humein inspire karta rahega (On Martyrs’ Day, tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. Their courage and sacrifice will always continue to inspire us," Dhawan wrote, echoing sentiments of gratitude and respect observed across the country.

Shaheed Diwas is marked annually to honour the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of India’s freedom fighters, with Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru remembered as enduring symbols of resistance and patriotism.

Members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, sought to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death by targeting British officer James Scott. This led to the Saunders shooting in 1928.

Later, they threw bombs in the Central Assembly to demand independence. The three were arrested and sentenced to death. Inspired by socialist ideas, they believed their ultimate sacrifice would ignite a massive revolutionary movement against colonial rule.

--IANS

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