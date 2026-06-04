Diljit Dosanjh finds comfort in homemade khichdi after the wait

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his comfort food as he shared his excitement about finally getting to enjoy a bowl of homemade khichdi.

Diljit shared a picture of his favourite food on his stories section. He posted a picture of the plate, which had boondi raita, onions, pickles and a big serving of dal khichadi. To wash that all down, Diljit had a glass of orange juice on the side.

“I was waiting for This Home Made Khichdi,” he wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Diljit, who is currently touring internationally, will soon be seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga”. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing. The film is set in Punjab predating the Partition of India, and tells the story of 2 lovers. The film features the architectural ruins of Punjab.

On June 1, the singer-actor expressed his excitement of performing at London’s Wembley Stadium and said that it is a landmark moment for Punjabi artists.

Sharing a video of himself from his performance in Toronto, he was heard saying: “We are doing Wembley Stadium London here. Michael Jackson performed there. Prince performed there. The Queen's Band performs there. Wembley Stadium, for the first time in the history of South Asian artists, especially Punjabis, Wembley Stadium London.”

Diljit added: “My mother used to say at home. She used to say, whenever you have a problem, or something good happens, I used to think, my son is getting so much trouble, something good is going to happen.

“I used to say, yes mom, something good is going to happen. I used to say, mom, I am going to a big place. I am going to Wembley Stadium. She doesn't know what Wembley Stadium is.”

--IANS

dc/