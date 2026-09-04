Gal Gadot: ‘The Runner’ took everything physically, mentally, emotionally

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot has spoken about the physically and emotionally demanding experience of making her latest film “The Runner”, saying the project “took everything” from her.

Taking to social media, Gadot shared a string of pictures from the filming of “The Runner”. She went on to reveal the challenges of filming the action thriller, describing the experience as one that tested her “physically, mentally and emotionally.”

“The Runner!!!! This one took everything. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t supposed to be. We ran, we fell, we got back up, we kept going — and somehow, we made it to the finish line. And now, finally, THE RUNNER is yours,” Gal wrote as the caption.

She went on to share: “This movie doesn’t slow down, and hopefully neither will your heartbeat. So buckle up, press play, and whatever you do… don’t spoil the finish. We did the running. Now you get the ride. #therunner @primevideo THE RUNNER — out now.”

The Runner is a 2026 British action thriller film directed by Kevin Macdonald from a screenplay by Mark Gibson, starring Gal Gadot, Damian Lewis, and Alfred Enoch.

The film is about prosecuting attorney Maia Martin, who is cryptically commanded by an unknown caller to race through London to prevent a star witness from testifying, in order to save her abducted son.

Talking about the actress, Gadot gained fame for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films. She became the first Israeli actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025. She won Miss Israel 2004, followed by two years of service in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat trainer.

She made her television debut in the Israeli drama Bubot in 2008, followed by her film debut in a supporting role as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, reprising it in multiple sequels.

The Israeli actress first portrayed Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman in 2016. The success of the film led to her starring in Wonder Woman. Gadot reprised the role again in Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

She has starred in Red Notice, Death on the Nile, Heart of Stone, Snow White and In the Hand of Dante.

She next has Bitcoin, a biographical thriller film directed by Doug Liman. The film also features names such as Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, and Finlay Robertson.

--IANS

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