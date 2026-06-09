June 09, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Gajendra Chauhan & Mukesh Rishi celebrate PM Modi becoming the longest-Serving Prime Minister

Gajendra Chauhan & Mukesh Rishi celebrate PM Modi becoming the longest-Serving Prime Minister

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Heading the government since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has now become the longest-serving prime minister of the country.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on this latest achievement during an exclusive conversation with IANS, actor and former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan said that he was perhaps the first person to define PM Modi.

He told IANS, "In an interview in Varanasi on May 7, 2014, I said that MODI stands for ‘Man of Developing India’, and he has proved it through his work. At every step, he has taken the people along with him. His slogan has always been ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, and he has worked with everyone while pursuing a vision for the country."

Gajendra Chauhan added that he considers himself fortunate to have worked under PM Modi's leadership for many years and to have had the opportunity to observe him up close.

"I have seen that he thinks of little beyond work and service to the nation. During Diwali, when most people celebrate with their families, Prime Minister Modi visits the borders to boost the morale of our soldiers. That, in itself, is truly extraordinary," he shared.

Another veteran actor, Mukesh Rishi, also expressed his delight at PM Modi becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India.

He told IANS, "I am extremely happy about this. The fact that such a big development is happening is being felt and seen with my own eyes. I am very happy about this..."

As Prime Minister Modi added another feather to his cap, several members from the entertainment industry, such as Vikrant Masey, Shekhar Suman, and Madhoo, congratulated the PM on creating history yet again.

Before Narendra Modi, Indira Gandhi held the record for the longest serving Prime Minister of the country, serving the office for 4,077 days.

--IANS

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