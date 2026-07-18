July 18, 2026 10:00 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash tells fans: This National Award belongs as much to each one of you as it does to me!

G V Prakash tells fans: This National Award belongs as much to each one of you as it does to me! (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Music director G V Prakash, who has won the National Award for a third time for Best Music for his work in director Rajkumar Periasamy's 'Amaran', has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has told his fans that this award belonged to them as much as it belonged to him!

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement soon after he won the award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Best Background Score for 'Amaran', G V Prakash said, "I am deeply humbled and immensely grateful to receive the 72nd National Film Award for Best Music Director for the Movie #Amaran. Winning this prestigious honour for the third time is truly a blessing, and I accept it with a heart full of gratitude."

Expressing his gratitude to the Jury and the selection committee for the honour, G V Prakash wrote, "My sincere thanks to the esteemed jury and the selection committee for this incredible recognition. My heartfelt gratitude to our producer Kamal Haasan sir for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this beautiful film. My sincere thanks to our director Rajkumar Periasamy for his unwavering support throughout this remarkable journey."

The music director, who also went on to thank the entire cast and crew of the film, highlighted the contribution of his sound engineer Jehovasan in making his work stand out.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and the entire cast and crew of Amaran. It has been an honour to collaborate with such an incredibly talented team. A special thanks to my sound engineer Jehovasan, whose dedication and hard work played an invaluable role in bringing this music to life," G V Prakash said.

He also said he owed this recognition to his beloved family, his wonderful team of musicians and technicians, dear friends, and everyone who had stood by him through every step of his journey.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude to his fans. He said, "Above all, I am forever grateful to my fans. Your unwavering love, constant encouragement, and endless faith in me have always been my greatest strength and inspiration. Every note I compose is dedicated to all of you. This award belongs as much to each one of you as it does to me."

--IANS

mkr/

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