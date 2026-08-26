Flash flood hits Nepal-China border; four Nepali police personnel missing

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (IANS) A sudden flash flood swept through the Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Nepal-China border region.

Four personnel of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) deployed at a border outpost in northern Rasuwa have gone missing due to the sudden flooding.

APF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Netra Bahadur Karki said the four personnel have been out of contact since the flood struck the area near the Nepal-China border.

"The border post itself has not been damaged," Karki said, adding that authorities have yet to determine whether the missing personnel were affected by the flood.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports in local media say 14 Rasuwa customs office staff are also out of contact.

The sudden rise in the Bhote Koshi River, believed to have originated in the Tibet region, began at around 9 a.m. and caused significant damage to infrastructure in Rasuwa. Roads, hydropower facilities, electricity transmission lines and substations have reportedly been affected, officials said.

The Timure market area, Timure Customs Office and parts of Syabrubesi near the Nepal-China border are among the areas reported to have suffered major damage.

The Nepal Electricity Authority said that the floods have damaged various power infrastructure, including the Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli-3A and Trishuli-3B power projects, the 220 kV Trishuli-3B Hub substation, as well as the Trishuli and Devighat hydropower plants and several distribution structures.

Following the damage to the electricity infrastructure, power supply has been disrupted in the affected areas. The authority said that all necessary efforts are underway to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

The officials have urged consumers to remain patient until power supply is restored and requested all concerned parties to help disseminate information related to the electricity supply.

According to Nepal's Independent Power Producers' Association, preliminary details indicate that 15 hydropower projects, both operational and under construction, have been affected by the flood. Of these, 10 are operational, and five are under construction.

Officials have warned that the floodwaters could pose a serious threat to downstream communities as the Bhote Koshi flows into the Trishuli River and moves toward Nuwakot and other central Nepal districts.

Hydrological experts have raised the possibility that the flooding occurred due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Tibet rather than heavy rainfall in Nepal.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology and local authorities, in coordination with Chinese counterparts, are studying satellite information to establish the exact source of the sudden surge.

High-alert warnings have been issued for settlements along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts that face flood risks.

Residents living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks have been advised to move to safer, elevated locations immediately. Authorities have also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel along the Prithvi Highway and other riverside routes as rescue and emergency teams remain on standby.

District-level disaster management authorities are coordinating rescue operations and mobilising emergency resources in the affected areas.

--IANS

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