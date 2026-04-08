April 08, 2026 7:18 PM हिंदी

Future Consumer defaults on Rs 615.67 crore loan repayments, plans asset monetisation

Future Consumer defaults on Rs 615.67 crore loan repayments, plans asset monetisation

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Future Consumer Limited has defaulted on loan repayments worth Rs 615.67 crore, including both principal and interest, as of March-end 2026, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company, which is the FMCG arm of the debt-laden Future Group, reported defaults of Rs 325.26 crore on loans and revolving credit facilities taken from banks and financial institutions.

These defaults include both overdue principal and interest payments as of March 31, 2026.

In addition to bank borrowings, the company has also defaulted on Rs 290.41 crore related to unlisted debt instruments such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPs).

This amount includes a principal outstanding of Rs 158.82 crore and accrued interest of Rs 131.59 crore.

Future Consumer said it is working on plans to reduce its debt burden and improve its financial position.

The company stated that it is exploring asset monetisation as part of its strategy to manage liabilities during the current financial year.

The company operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, focusing on manufacturing, branding, and distribution of food and processed food products.

Future Consumer was among 19 group companies that were part of a proposed Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020, under which Reliance Retail was set to acquire the retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses of the Future Group.

However, the group has since faced significant financial challenges, impacting its operations and debt servicing.

Future Consumer Limited which abbreviated as FCL is an Indian food-led FMCG company, part of the Future Group, focused on branding and distributing food and personal care products.

It was founded in 1996 and developed brands like Tasty Treat, Dreamery, and Karmiq.

--IANS

pk

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