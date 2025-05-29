May 29, 2025 10:29 PM हिंदी

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Dhaka, May 29 (IANS) A Bangladeshi diplomat was recently forced to return to Dhaka instead of joining his new posting in Kolkata after he opposed animal sacrifices on Eid in the High Commission premises to respect feelings of Hindus and non-Muslims.

Shabab-bin Ahmed, who was posted as Minister in the Embassy of Dhaka at The Hague, was cleared by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Administrative Division (Establishment) via an order dated November 21, 2024 to join as Deputy High Commissioner at the Kolkata mission.

He was supposed to take over his new assignment in June this year. However, the order was cancelled on May 22, reportedly after his statement on banning animal sacrifices on Eid inside the High Commission premises, a practice that has been followed for the last four decades.

Apparently, Shabab's principled and courageous stand was not liked by the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus, a host of his advisors and Jamaat-trained student leaders who have radical-Islamic views and remain anti-India in their approach.

Ahmed, who had argued that diplomats "need to respect the customs of the host country", has now been recalled to Dhaka.

Analysts, however, praised Shabab-bin Ahmed for his exemplary diplomatic skills in conveying the message with courage at a juncture when the Yunus regime remains dysfunctional.

"Knowing fully well that the fundamentalist hardliner regime in Bangladesh is not going to take kindly to any adherence to progressive and civilised behaviour, Shabab, a professional diplomat, tried to uphold principles of international diplomatic norms wherein the diplomatic mission is expected to be sensitive to local norms and practices and avoid any unwarranted or wilful violation," reckoned a former diplomat.

Unfortunately, the undemocratic, anarchic set up in Dhaka will not tolerate any show of civilised and progressive behaviour. People like Shabab instead of being lauded for their cultural sensibilities, are harassed and persecuted," he added.

--IANS

int/as

LATEST NEWS

Phil Salt hits 56 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into final with eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier clash of the Inian Premier League 025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Salt hits 56 not out as RCB storm into final with eight-wicket win over PBKS

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable shine on golden day for India in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea), on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi, Sable shine on golden day for India in Gumi (Ld)

Vani Kapoor shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of WPGT

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood pick three-fers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Suyash, Hazlewood pick three-fers as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor