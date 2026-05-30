Fuel surcharge imposition in UP: Consumers to pay 10 pc extra on June power bills

Lucknow, May 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has formally notified a 10 per cent Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) on electricity bills for June, a move that will affect consumers across all categories in the state.

The surcharge has been imposed to recover the additional expenditure incurred on power procurement and transmission costs in accordance with regulations framed by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to an order issued on May 29, the 10 per cent increase corresponding to the month of March will be recovered through electricity bills issued in June. The decision means consumers will have to bear an additional burden on their monthly power bills as part of the fuel surcharge adjustment mechanism.

The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge is levied to compensate distribution companies for fluctuations in fuel prices and the increased cost of purchasing electricity from various sources.

The development comes at a time when several parts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing widespread and prolonged power outages amid an intense heatwave that has pushed temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius in many districts.

The soaring temperatures have significantly increased electricity consumption as households, commercial establishments, and industries rely heavily on cooling appliances and other electrical equipment to cope with the extreme weather conditions.

As a result, electricity demand across the state has surged sharply and is reported to be up by nearly 5,000 MW compared to previous years.

Although Uttar Pradesh has expanded its transmission infrastructure and enhanced its power transmission capacity in recent years, officials acknowledge that the increase has not kept pace with the rapidly growing demand from consumers.

--IANS

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