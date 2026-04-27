April 27, 2026 11:00 AM हिंदी

FTC orders e-commerce platforms in S. Korea to revise unfair user terms

FTC orders e-commerce platforms in S. Korea to revise unfair user terms

Seoul, April 27 (IANS) South Korea's antitrust regulator on Monday ordered changes to unfair terms used by seven major e-commerce platforms, aiming to better protect consumer rights.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it reviewed user agreements and identified 11 types of unfair clauses across four main categories used by platforms operated by Coupang Inc., Naver Corp., Kurly Corp., SSG.com, Gmarket, 11Street and Nol Universe Co, reports Yonhap news agency.

The companies agreed to revise the terms following the regulator's recommendations, the FTC added.

The watchdog said the changes are intended to strengthen consumer protections and ensure safer handling of personal data by platform operators.

One of the clauses involved Coupang's former policy that prevented users from receiving refunds for prepaid Coupay Money balances after account termination, the FTC said.

Coupang earlier said about 3,000 user accounts were affected. However, a joint public-private investigation later found the issue had impacted more than 33.6 million accounts.

Meanwhile, Coupang has denied allegations that it lobbied U.S. government officials to pressure the South Korean government following a data leak controversy that emerged in November.

The company also rejected claims that its lobbying activities involved security-related issues, calling such assertions unfounded.

Citing disclosures under the U.S. Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA), Coupang said its lobbying efforts focused on promoting economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington and expanding professional visa opportunities for South Koreans seeking employment in the United States.

The filings show the company also engaged with U.S. authorities on plans to expand investment and commercial activity in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, without addressing security matters, Coupang said in a text message.

The company said it spent 1.6 billion won (US$1.09 million) on lobbying in the January-March period.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Centre mulls Rs 5,000 crore airline relief amid geopolitical tensions: Report

Centre mulls Rs 5,000 crore airline relief amid geopolitical tensions: Report

Jennifer Lopez flaunts svelte silhouette in gym’s fitness frame

Jennifer Lopez flaunts svelte silhouette in gym’s fitness frame

Ayesha Raza Mishra channels her inner Freida Kahlo in an ode to authenticity

Ayesha Raza Mishra channels her inner Freida Kahlo in an ode to authenticity

Kejriwal to skip Delhi HC proceedings, claims 'no hope' of justice

Kejriwal to skip Delhi HC proceedings, claims 'no hope' of justice

Devonshire, McLeod, Patel & Sharp named in NZ Women's overseas tour

Devonshire, McLeod, Patel & Sharp set for maiden away tour as NZ name squad for England ODIs

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to ‘Dayavan’ legendary co-stars Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna on their death anniversary

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to ‘Dayavan’ legendary co-stars Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna on their death anniversary

Subhash Ghai reveals he learnt to ‘bend music into visuals and characters’ from Pyarelal Sharma

Subhash Ghai reveals he learnt to ‘bend music into visuals and characters’ from legendary Pyarelal Sharma

PM Modi responds to Karnataka man’s wedding invitation, extends warm wishes

PM Modi responds to Karnataka man’s wedding invitation, extends warm wishes

Sun Pharma to acquire Organon in nearly $11.75 billion all-cash deal

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Organon in nearly $11.75 billion deal