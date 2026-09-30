FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over serious food safety violations

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday announced that it has suspended the food business licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Private Limited with immediate effect after an inspection revealed multiple serious food safety, hygiene and sanitation violations at the company's food premises.

According to the food regulator, the inspection uncovered poor hygiene and housekeeping standards across food preparation areas, with officials finding water stagnation, foul odour, filth and unsanitary conditions that raised concerns about food safety practices.

"Licence of FBO Seven Seas Hospitality Private Limited has been suspended with immediate effect due to serious food safety violations identified during inspection," the reguator said.

During the inspection, authorities also detected several deteriorated food items, including tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, cashew nuts and capsicum, which showed signs of fungal growth or decay. Officials further found blackened and degraded cooking oil being used at the facility.

"Poor hygiene and sanitation conditions were observed, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas," the regulator stated.

"Deteriorated food materials were found, including fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts, rotten capsicums and blackened, degraded cooking oil," it added.

The regulator said food storage practices at the premises were also found to be inadequate. Inspectors observed improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, inappropriate meat storage conditions and condensation dripping onto food products inside cold storage units.

In addition, the inspection revealed several infrastructure deficiencies, including refrigeration leakage, excessive ice accumulation, flaking plaster, inadequate cold storage facilities, poor ventilation and insufficient lighting. The presence of cockroaches and house flies was also reported during the inspection.

As part of the enforcement action, around 74 kg/litres of non-compliant food products were destroyed on-site. The facility secured a compliance score of only 30 per cent, placing it in the “Non-compliance” category.

Following the findings, FSSAI suspended Seven Seas Hospitality's licence with immediate effect and directed the company to stop all food business operations during the suspension period until further orders. The regulator said the action was taken to safeguard public health and ensure adherence to food safety standards.

--IANS

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