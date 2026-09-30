Asian Games: 'Need to stay mentally switched on despite rain disruption,' says Samson

Nisshin, Sep 30 (IANS) Forced to practice indoors by persistent rain ahead of their crucial Asian Games semi-final against Sri Lanka, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said the team utilised the weather-enforced downtime to hone strategies, bond through gym sessions, and stay mentally switched on for the semi-final clash against Sri Lanka, set to happen on Thursday.

With pleasant, sunny conditions replacing recent weather disruptions, India and Sri Lanka will look for a full, fair contest to seal a spot in the Asian Games final. According to the local forecast, a warm and clear day is expected at the venue, offering relief to both teams following rain washing out all the quarter-final clashes.

“It rained well and it was really good to witness some good rain here in Nagoya. So, we had some good time. We have been doing some team activities. We were trying to do some practice for the team every day. But we were doing training and conditioning in the gym.

“So, we were spending time together. We have been talking cricket, combinations and having constant meetings to switch on the players when it is required. These are the times where we need to be a bit more aware that we need to switch on and suddenly play a big semi-final. So, we all are aware of that and luckily, we have got a good sunny day today to practice and experience whatever we have to do tomorrow,” Samson told reporters on the eve of the clash.

However, in the event of another weather-related washout, India will automatically advance to the gold-medal match by virtue of being the higher-ranked team in the tournament seedings. With India defending its gold medal in women’s cricket, men’s and women’s kabaddi events, the same is expected from the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

“Yes, we will try our best in cricket as well. We will try our best for India as much as we can. We will see the pitch today. As I said, it is a sunny day. The covers are removed from the ground today. So, we will get a chance to see the wicket today and we will decide,” added Samson.

Drawing inspiration from India's stellar show in track and field events, Samson said their success bodes well for the rest of the days in the continental event. “It is a very good thing that we did well in athletics yesterday. It was a very good day for India and I am very happy and I am sure that we will continue the good form,” he said.

Reflecting on the restless energy in the camp to get out onto the field after remaining and practising indoors, Samson revealed that the players are itching for competitive action. “Yesterday we were having a chat in the gym, where we had our training session. We are saying that yes we need to get out and play some game of cricket. So, we all are very much excited to come and play a proper game of cricket. Hopefully, everything works out well tomorrow."

Refusing to take Sri Lanka lightly, Samson warned against complacency. “No, every game is very crucial in this format, especially in T20 format, you cannot actually say a team is weaker or strong. So, the conditions play a huge role and the shorter the format is, I think any team can dominate.

“I think it is still a very small margin of error and anyone can dominate at any point of the game. So, we have to give each and every team equal respect and play with a great aggressive nature and that is what we have been known for and that is what we will be doing. So, we will be focusing on the process, how we can play against them tomorrow and the results will take care of itself,” he added.

With both teams stepping onto unfamiliar territory at the Korogi Sports Park, Samson felt the unknown conditions level the playing field. “I think yes, conditions are a bit different. I think we have never played a game here in Nagoya. Most of us are playing here for the first time.

“So, there might be a lot of unknown factors and it goes for the other team as well. So, both of the teams are coming here fresh and we don't know the conditions until we go out there and play a proper game of cricket. That is where the fun is - any team can compete against any team. So, we are very much excited to play a really good game of cricket here,” Samson concluded.

--IANS

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